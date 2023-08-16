Trump traitors turning themselves in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at the Fulton County Jail.

alongside co-defendants including his lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former state Republican Party chairman David Shafer.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” said Natalie Ammons, the Sheriff’s spokesperson.

A grand jury indicted the former president for orchestrating a sweeping criminal enterprise, committing more than a dozen felonies, as he tried and failed to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Prosecutors intend to prove those facts at trial and District Attorney Fani Willis announced that Trump and his co-defendants have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in.

The sheriff’s office is creating a designated media space in the jail’s parking lot to accommodate the local and national networks that will be covering the arrests and the trial.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” said Ammons. “The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

Among Trump’s co-defendants are his lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer.

Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said that Trump would be treated like any other detainee. “It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mugshot ready for you,” said Labat.

When they are booked the defendants will be searched, photographed and fingerprinted. Those who do not surrender should expect to be arrested.

Once they are processed, the public will be able to examine their status online.

Others listed in the 97-page indictment include right-wing lawyer John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham, Scott Graham Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes).

All defendants face multiple counts, but share a single count among them: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

The consistently overcrowded county jail has been plagued with legal issues in recent years, and is the subject to a Justice Department civil rights investigation.

A 34-year-old inmate who had been locked up for nearly four years before being found dead in his cell last week was the second life lost at the facility in recent weeks.

Fulton County also recently paid out $4 million to the family of a 35-year-old detainee who died last year in a mental-health cell.

Trump announced that he would be holding a “major news conference” on Monday at his New Jersey golf resort, where he plans to present an “irrefutable report” recycling his lies about voter fraud in the election that he decisively lost to President Joe Biden.

With Trump doubling down on his bogus stolen-election argument, his plan to host a media spectacle two days before his Republican rivals clash in the first debate, contenders for the 2024 GOP nomination are very likely to devolve into a sycophantic cacophony with the few voices trying to make sense getting booed off the stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...