Mercer County engineer killed by a wrong-way driver in Massachusetts

A 25-year-old engineer from Mercer County was killed in Massachusetts, where she lived and worked, by a driver who police said was going the wrong way on a state highway.

Geetika Guruprasad, 25, was killed when the car she was driving collided with a vehicle operated by a 22-year-old woman, who entered an eastbound lane of a busy state highway traveling in the wrong direction.

Guruprasad, 25, originally of West Windsor, New Jersey, and residing in Somerville, Massachusetts, died just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, in Littleton, a suburb of Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said Troopers from State Police-Concord Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving a 2010 Dodge SUV and a 2021 Mazda CX-5 on Route 2 eastbound in Littleton.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the operator of the Mazda and the operator of the Dodge suffered serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 22-year-old driver of the Dodge entered the eastbound lane of the road traveling in the wrong direction.

The Dodge ran head-on into the Mazda, operated by Guruprasad, near the 114-mile marker in Littleton.

The Littleton Fire and EMS rushed Guruprasad to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge sustained serious injuries in the crash and she faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a wrong-way violation, state police said. State police did not identify her in their statement.

Before moving to Massachusetts, Guruprasad earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020.

She started working at Bristol Myers Squibb in Devens, Massachusetts, as an assistant engineer scientist in July 2020, and in June 2022, she was promoted to senior specialist, Cell Therapy Manufacturing Execution System (MES) engineer.

