The mainstream media reminds Americans to pay no attention to Marianne Williamson or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is closing his polling gap with the GOP frontrunner, former President and Prisoner Number P01135809 Donald J. Trump.

A recent Morning Consult survey showed Christie with the support of three percent among likely Republican voters, just 55 points behind Trump’s 58 percent.

Chris Christie endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 but now claims he is trying to take down the traitor.

Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign with the bulk of the Republican electorate behind him, and a growing number of contenders looking to put his grip to the test ahead of the 2024 nominating contests are failing miserably.

Two-term Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field when he suspended his bid for the presidency on Tuesday, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate.

Morning Consult surveys tracking the Republican primary electorate’s views say Trump’s lead is unshaken by debate absence, mug shot

The reality of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, is that Republicans are entirely out of touch with reality. Despite the fact that three in four Americans do not even want him to run because they feel he is too old and ineffective, President Joe Biden is still beating all the Republican contenders in head-to-head matches.

If the Democrats were to instead nominate best-selling author Marianne Williamson—who does a remarkable job of channeling President Franklin D., Roosevelt with her appeal on working-class economic policies—or the son of 1968 presidential candidate Senator Robert F. Kennedy, liberal Democratic environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—who has demonstrated incredible cross-party and independent appeal—Republicans would probably be facing an extinction-level event.

Of course, since the Democratic presidential challenger announced his intention to ban direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertisements on television, most media outlets have either ignored or defamed Kennedy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, and President Joe Biden

In a corporate oligarchy, that is the price for trying to take $8.1 billion in pharmaceutical ad revenue away from the people who are telling America’s electorate not to pay any attention to the candidates with common sense, while urging them to keep a close eye on the clown car full of colorfully hopeless warmongers and traitors.

Trump’s Georgia case is his fourth criminal indictment but Republican voters seem unphased by the accusations piling up against the man who once boasted, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

For Trump, it might be the most dangerous case by virtue of how compelling the evidence appears to be, the fact that 18 criminal associates were also charged in the alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, and because even if he wins the White House, as president he would be unable to give himself a pardon for state charges.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former SC Governor Nimarata Haley are among the clown car of candidates who will appear in the GOP debate without Trump.

As GOP frontrunner, Trump is unlikely to miss the nomination but his failed presidency and criminal enterprises are certainly enough to turn off Democrats and independent voters, as the Nuremberg defense employed by his co-conspirators does not do any political favors for the principal defendant.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nimarata Haley are among the Republicans who are running for president.

A separate survey conducted over the weekend found that 62 percent of potential primary voters think Trump has the best chance of beating Biden, up 9 percentage points over the previous week and matching a high in Morning Consult’s tracking of the question since April.

At least Christie has reason not to be concerned about how he would fare against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who lost two-thirds of his support, diving from 34 percent on December 21, 2022, to 14 percent in the latest survey.

