Democrat Robert F. Kennedy’s first act as president ban TV pharmaceutical ads

The U.S. is one of only two countries, along with New Zealand, that allows direct-to-consumer prescription drug ads and Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bold declaration about his first act as president if elected.

During a conversation with Link Lauren on TikTok, the Democratic presidential candidate announced his intention to sign an executive order banning pharmaceutical advertisements on television.

Ran into RFK Jr tonight. I asked him about big pharma and his favorite episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm #RFKJr pic.twitter.com/ZwrCtMABqg — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 18, 2023

Kennedy emphasized the detrimental effects of pharmaceutical drugs on American society and expressed his concerns about the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on network news.

Pharmaceutical companies spent just under $8.1 billion on television ads in 2022, according to Vivvix. This represents a large increase from 2015 when pharmaceutical companies spent $4.5 billion on television ads.

Kennedy’s proposed action aims to address what he sees as a pervasive issue in the United States—excessive reliance on pharmaceutical drugs.

Drawing attention to the disparity between drug consumption in the U.S. and other Western countries, Kennedy argued that Americans take three times the amount of drugs compared to their European counterparts. He further claimed that pharmaceuticals rank as the third leading cause of death in the country, trailing only cancer and heart attacks.

Moreover, Kennedy highlighted the troubling state of American health outcomes, stating that the United States ranks a lowly 79th in the world, lagging behind countries such as Mongolia, Cuba, and Costa Rica. These statistics prompted Kennedy to question the impact of pharmaceutical advertisements on public health and suggested that they have contributed to the poor health outcomes experienced by Americans.

In addition to the health concerns associated with pharmaceutical advertisements, Kennedy expressed worries about the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on network news content. He claimed that news anchors and reporters, who are responsible for informing the public, might be swayed by the financial support they receive from pharmaceutical companies. By removing pharmaceutical advertisements from television, Kennedy aims to eliminate any potential conflict of interest and restore the integrity of news reporting.

Kennedy’s proposition has drawn both support and criticism from various quarters.

Advocates of the pharmaceutical industry argue that advertising plays a crucial role in informing consumers about treatment options and promoting health awareness but TV advertisements cannot provide patients with sufficient information for making informed decisions about their health.

Drug marketing didn’t really take off until the late 1990s, when the pharmaceutical industries got a helpful “clarification” on TV rules from the FDA itself. That’s when things went bonkers.

In 1997, according to NPR, drug companies spent $300 million on TV ads; a year later, spending doubled to $600 million. By 2000 it was over a billion and a half dollars and last year, they spent $8.1 billion on television ads.

On the other hand, proponents of Kennedy’s stance assert that the pervasive influence of pharmaceutical advertisements contributes to overprescribing and the overconsumption of drugs, leading to adverse effects and potentially avoidable health issues.

They contend that by removing these advertisements, the focus can shift towards alternative healthcare approaches, prevention strategies, and empowering individuals to take control of their well-being.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to ban pharmaceutical advertisements on television marks a significant policy stance. It remains to be seen how this proposal will resonate with voters and whether it will gain traction among other candidates in the political arena. As the conversation surrounding the impact of pharmaceutical advertisements on public health continues, the potential implications of such a ban warrant further examination and discussion.

