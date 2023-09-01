Senator Robert Menendez may once be indicted on federal corruption charges

Senator Robert Menendez finds himself once again embroiled in a federal corruption investigation.

This latest probe is centered around the possibility of the New Jersey senator receiving undisclosed gifts and wielding improper influence, which has cast a shadow over his political career, leaving supporters and critics alike closely watching the developments.

The latest Monmouth University Poll reported that Menendez received a negative 35% approval and 44% disapproval rating from New Jersey residents, with 60 percent saying they believe the current investigation diminishes his capacity to serve.

Menendez’s history with legal challenges dates back to 2015 when he was indicted on corruption charges related to favors he did for Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor from whom the lawmaker received cash, gifts, and the use of a private airplane.

That case began during the Obama administration and ended in a mistrial, but federal prosecutors in the subsequent administration opted not to retry him and on his last day in the White House, President Donald Trump released Menendez’s co-defendant from prison, where he was serving a 17-year sentence for a separate $73 million Medicare fraud conviction.

The senator emerged from his criminal trial without being vindicated but he survived a spirited progressive challenge from Democrat Lisa McCormick, who captured nearly 40 percent of the primary vote; secured re-election in November 2018 by a margin of 11 points; and regained the chairmanship of the Foreign Relations Committee when Democrats took back control of the Senate in 2021.

Democrats will have trouble confronting Republicans on former President Donald Trump or GOP donor Anton Lazzaro, who was convicted of sex trafficking multiple underage girls, with notoriously corrupt partners like Senator Bob Menendez on the ballot.

The latest investigation has thrown Menendez’s political future into uncertainty once again. but he remains a powerfully influential part of the New Jersey Democratic political establishment. From January 1 through June 30, he has raised $3,461,122.45 in campaign contributions from more than 1500 contributors.

The current federal probe, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, is focusing on whether Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, accepted undisclosed gifts in exchange for political favors.

President Biden seen with his son Hunter Biden and suister, Valerie Biden Owens.

Nepotism is a juxtaposition for crime family values among Democratic insiders

Although the exact scope of the investigation remains unclear, grand jury subpoenas issued over the past year indicate a broad range of interests being examined, from New Jersey companies to a London-based investment firm with ties to a Menendez donor.

One common thread in the investigation is Menendez’s long-standing relationship with New Jersey developer Fred Daibes, who has significantly transformed local communities along the Hudson River.

Daibes was the majority shareholder and chairman of Mariner’s Bancorp, which had approximately $414 million of total assets, $348 million of loans, and $362 million of deposits when it was acquired by Spencer Savings Bank.

The subpoenas also touch on Menendez’s connection to IS EG Halal, a New Jersey-based company that certifies food exports to Egypt, and allegations of potential improprieties involving New Jersey politicians.

Investigators have stayed quiet on the probe, but occasional news reports citing anonymous sources indicate that prosecutors are focusing on how a New Jersey-based company, IS EG Halal, got an exclusive contract to certify meat for the Egyptian government.

Prosecutors have also subpoenaed documents from New Jersey state Sen. Nicholas Sacco related to correspondence with Fred Daibes, a real estate developer who had long been the de facto political boss of Edgewater — a small, densely-packed town across the Hudson River from New York City. Daibes pleaded guilty to federal banking crimes last year, but his sentencing has repeatedly been delayed.

According to NBC and the New York Times, investigators are looking into whether Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, received gifts like a luxury car and Washington apartment from people linked to IS EG Halal.

The New York Times reported that in 2019, foreclosure proceedings had begun against Arslanian’s home. She then started a consulting business, the paperwork for which was filed by a close Menendez friend, and soon repaid enough of the debt to dismiss the foreclosure, according to the newspaper.

A Menendez financial disclosure from 2022 that was amended for 2020 — the addition of gold bullion worth as much as $250,000 belonging to Arslanian, which she subsequently sold — has also factored into news stories suggesting Arslanian is a focus of investigators, though it’s unclear whether it’s related to the investigation.

Throughout his career, Menendez has navigated the rough and tumble world of New Jersey politics, known for its sharp elbows and complex alliances. While Menendez’s defenders claim that he is being unfairly targeted due to his past legal battles, critics argue that his close ties to certain individuals and entities invite scrutiny

Despite the investigation, Menendez remains visible in both state and national politics, actively participating in hearings and political events. His office confirmed that he intends to seek re-election in 2024. However, with his seat considered vulnerable and Democrats needing to maintain control of the Senate, the outcome of the investigation could have far-reaching implications.

As legal proceedings continue, the nation watches to see whether Menendez can overcome another round of allegations and emerge with his political career intact.

Regardless of the investigation’s outcome, it’s clear that the twists and turns of Menendez’s story have once again captured the attention of both his supporters and his detractors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...