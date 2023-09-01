House Judiciary Committee appears to be engaging in obstruction of justice

The Republicans have persistently demeaned law enforcement authorities that have been involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes committed by former President Donald Trump, who tried to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Now, members of Congress are actively seeking to interfere with the prosecution of their political allies.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan appears to be using his power to engage in conduct that would constitute obstruction of justice if anyone other than a member of Congress did it.

“Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated,” says a letter Jordan sent to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis demanding information about her investigation, which resulted in a 41-count indictment against 19 defendants— including former President Donald Trump, who is also the subject of criminal charges in Florida, Washington DC, and New York.

The Constitution of the United States provides that Senators and Representatives shall be “privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses…” and it states that “for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.”

This provision is intended to secure the independence of the federal legislature by providing Members of Congress and their aides with immunity from criminal prosecutions or civil suits that stem from acts taken within the legislative sphere, but Jordan’s obstruction of the prosecution of Trump is worthy of condemnation.

A statement from Jordan’s committee said, “Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated.”

Since, “the indictment charges a former President of the United States, and the federal government has a substantial interest in the welfare of former Presidents,” Jordan claims his interference with the prosecutor is justified but .

Jordan requested the following:

All documents and communications referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds; All documents and communications between or among the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and DOJ and its components, including but not limited to the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, referring or relating to your office’s investigation of President Donald Trump or any of the other eighteen individuals against whom charges were brought in the indictment discussed above; and All documents and communications between the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and any federal Executive Branch officials regarding your office’s investigation of President Donald Trump or any of the other eighteen individuals against whom charges were brought in the indictment discussed above.

