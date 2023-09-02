A violent end to a violent life

A little after midnight on Saturday, September 2, 2023, Trenton police were called to the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue on a report of shots fired, officials said.

A 40-year-old man with an extensive criminal record was found shot to death in a vacant lot in Trenton and police are searching for the killer.

The victim, identified as Ronald G. Taylor, was unresponsive when police found him in a vacant lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Taylor, whose street name is “Double R,” was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An active investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing.

The victim, Taylor, was charged with murder and related weapons offenses in connection with the March 21, 2007 shooting death of Matthew Brunson, 27, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds near the entrance of an alley on Chase Street, near Brunswick Avenue.

Taylor is a reputed member of the Sex Money Murder Bloods who was on probation for eluding police at the time of the 2007 killing, had also been arrested for carrying a machine gun, while he was a juvenile.

Brunson was also an alleged Bloods gang affiliate and convicted felon who was killed during one of the more violent gang wars in the city. Seven young men were shot dead in Trenton during March 2007.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating Taylor’s homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s fatal shooting is urged to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997.

Tips may be sent via email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

