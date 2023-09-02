Sen. Menendez approval ratings underwater amid new investigation

by Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s approval ratings are underwater with New Jersey voters as he prepares to seek reelection next year amid a federal investigation into whether the Democratic senator and his wife received gifts in exchange for aid securing an Egyptian meat certification contract.

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday found 44% of registered New Jersey voters disapproved of Menendez, while 35% approved. Menendez’s approval was at 44% in an April 2022 Monmouth poll.

The ratings decline comes as Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reportedly faces a federal probe over the Egyptian government’s award that made IS EG Halal, an Edgewater-based firm, the nation’s only authorized halal meat importer.

Menendez and the company have each denied any impropriety, but the investigation appears to have taken a toll on the public’s perception of the state’s senior senator.

“Public opinion of Sen. Menendez has ranged from positive to evenly divided to negative at different points over the past eight years. The current poll results suggest news of a new federal probe is having an impact on that opinion, perhaps even more so than the last time he faced similar scrutiny,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Monmouth polls from 2017 — when the Senator stood trial with contributor Salomon Melgen, a Florida doctor later convicted of robbing $107 million from Medicare, on charges the two traded official favors for luxury travel — showed Menendez with roughly even approval ratings.

The charges against Menendez were dropped after his first prosecution ended in a mistrial, and he went on to win reelection the following year.

Most New Jerseyans, 57%, have heard about the new investigation, and 60% said the case had at least some effect on his ability to serve the state, the new poll shows.

A Menendez political advisor said the downward polling trend is of little concern.

“The senator remains consistently strong among Democratic primary voters across the state in both polls and throughout his one-on-one interactions with residents,” said Michael Soliman, the advisor. “The numbers that matter are what voters say at the ballot box in November 2024.”

Menendez may face a primary challenge from Kyle Jasey, a real estate agent and son of Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, as well as others.

Roselle Park Mayor Joe Signorello had launched a Senate campaign but suspended his bid to seek a House seat in New Jersey’s Seventh District.

In 2018, NJTODAY.NEWS publisher Lisa McCormick spent less than $5,000 on her campaign but took four out of ten votes cast in the primary election away from Menendez, who she argued is too hawkish for New Jersey had been and ineffectual during his 25 years in Congress. She has remained vocal in her criticism of her opponent.

Sam Bankman-Freid gave cash to 3 New Jersey congressmen & his super PAC funded made $250,000 worth of independent expenditures in support of the son of corrupt US Senator Bob Menendez—Robert J. Menendez Jr.—a virtually uncontested candidate in the 8th Congressional District. pic.twitter.com/DuOXh4YFTb — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) August 12, 2023

His reckless statement on changes to U.S. policy toward Cuba announced by President Joe Biden’s administration show why crooked Bob Menendez should not be Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.



Shoot first ask questions later is a foolish way to invite war & strife. pic.twitter.com/s0d3frn0hx — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) May 17, 2022

Will Rob Menendez Jr seek to persecute journalists like his father? pic.twitter.com/LS2Ovmfe8v — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) January 13, 2022

Robert Menendez Jr's candidacy is an assault on our democracy as much as the attack on the Capitol.



As one of those has been left behind, I am unwilling to accept that our nation belongs to a wealthy, powerful elite & 'we the people' have nothing to say about it. pic.twitter.com/a8ni6DGSv7 — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) January 8, 2022

Congress passed legislation that authorized $45 billion more in Pentagon spending than the Department of Defense asked for.



Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez of New Jersey spiked it with $10 billion to start a war between China & Taiwan. @WinWithoutWar pic.twitter.com/bdYogXskZD — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) January 9, 2023

Did Senator Robert Menendez extort foreign political aid to his son's congressional campaign by arranging a meeting with ambassadors from Greece and Cyprus exactly 45 days after passing a law giving $26.8 million in aid? pic.twitter.com/d9rqhwVO1Z — Lisa McCormick (She's one of Us!) (@LisaMcCormickNJ) March 22, 2022

Shirley Maia-Cusick, the CEO of a Short Hills immigration consultancy firm, is the only Republican candidate to join the Senate race so far. Republicans have not won a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey since 1972.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...