“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been at the forefront of investigating and managing a series of outbreaks, both within the United States and on the international stage, but it is only a matter of time before an inevitable threat emerges and we cannot deal with it, ” said Lisa McCormick, who predicted the coronavirus pandemic during her 2018 campaign against Senator Bob Menendez.

August 2023: Ice Cream and Turtles

The CDC recently issued alerts about Listeria infections linked to ice cream consumption and Salmonella infections associated with small turtles. These incidents underscore the importance of food safety regulations and responsible pet ownership.

May 2023: Surgical Infections and More

In May, the CDC reported on fungal infections that emerged as a consequence of surgical procedures in Mexico. Simultaneously, concerns were raised about suspected fungal meningitis cases linked to epidural-related surgeries in the same region. The outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to backyard poultry further highlighted the need for proper hygiene and care when handling animals.

April 2023: Global Dengue and Chikungunya

April witnessed the CDC’s declaration of Level 1 alerts for Dengue in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Islands, highlighting the widespread nature of this mosquito-borne disease. In Paraguay, an outbreak of Chikungunya prompted urgent efforts to curb its transmission.

March 2023: Global Polio Threat

The CDC raised the alarm in March by declaring a Level 2 Global Polio alert. This announcement emphasized the critical importance of ongoing vaccination campaigns to eliminate this preventable disease worldwide.

February 2023: Drug-Resistant Infections and Norovirus

The CDC’s announcement about drug-resistant infections associated with artificial tears in February spotlighted the potential risks of seemingly harmless products. In December 2022, Norovirus infections linked to raw oyster consumption further underscored the need for food safety measures.

September 2022: International Outbreaks

Reports of an unidentified illness outbreak in Uganda’s Mubende District in September 2022 highlighted the global nature of health threats. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s North Kivu province battled its own outbreak in August 2022, underscoring the interconnectedness of global health.

May 2022: U.S. Outbreaks

The CDC addressed several outbreaks within the U.S. in May 2022. The discovery of Hepatitis of unknown cause in children raised concerns, while the ongoing fight against COVID-19 persisted as a top priority.

2022 and 2019: MPOX and Measles

The emergence of the U.S. Mpox outbreak in 2022 marked another challenge for the CDC, as the organization worked to contain its spread. In 2019, the CDC announced Measles outbreaks, highlighting the importance of vaccination efforts.

2019 and Earlier: Vaping-Related Lung Injury and Raw Milk

In 2019, the CDC began investigating lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use and vaping, shedding light on the dangers of these products. Additionally, concerns about drug-resistant Brucella infections linked to raw milk consumption were addressed in February 2019.

A Continual Battle

“From international outbreaks to domestic challenges, the government must remain steadfast in its commitment to protecting public health,” saidMcCormick. “The progression of these deadly outbreaks showcase the ongoing need for vigilance, rapid response, and global cooperation in the face of emerging health threats.”

McCormick said record high military spending is at odds with the defense against the most likely threats to humanity, which include global warming and the lethal pathogens that are being unleashed by the changing climate.

“We must transition to a clean energy economy in order to stop global warming and we really should prepare for new and deadly pandemic outbreaks instead of pursuing violent conflicts over international political disputes,” said McCormick.

