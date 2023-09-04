Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls for ‘national day of service’ on September 11, 2023

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – President John F. Kennedy

In the spirit of the timeless words uttered by his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling on supporters of his campaign to rally together for a nationwide Day of Service and Remembrance on September 11, 2023.

As his campaign gains momentum and garners thousands of volunteers across the country, Kennedy asks a fundamental question: What can we do for our country right now?

Recognizing September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, Kennedy’s campaign is not solely focused on reshaping the nation’s future.

It’s about harnessing the power of collective action to make a tangible impact in local communities today.

On September 11, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. —widely known as RFK Jr.—is urging all his campaign supporters to initiate or participate in service projects within their communities.

The timeframe for these events spans from September 9 to 11, and Kennedy himself will be actively participating in service activities during this period.

For those interested in organizing service projects, Kennedy encourages thoughtful consideration of the most pressing needs within their respective communities.

Whether it’s renovating a school, aiding someone in need, organizing an environmental cleanup, or volunteering with local organizations, the goal is to channel collective efforts toward mending societal divisions and addressing pressing concerns.

Organizers are invited to list their projects on the campaign’s website, where friends, family, and fellow supporters can join in the day of community service. The platform not only facilitates volunteer registration but also allows project updates to be shared with participants.

For those who prefer participating in an existing community project, the campaign’s website features a search tool to find relevant events in their locality.

The son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. has garnered widespread ridicule and defamation among political establishment insiders who have derided his challenging the pharmaceutical industry and drug regulators that enabled the opioid crisis to claim about one million American lives.

Kennedy, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, is trying to get around this wall of duplicity and ridicule by appealing directly to voters through email, appearing on independent and alternatative news outlets and social media.

As Kate Stanford, YouTube’s director of advertiser marketing, said around the time of the 2016 general election, “Voter decisions used to be made in living rooms, in front of televisions. Today, they’re increasingly made in micro-moments, on mobile devices.”

This is probably the first election in which candidates can avail themselves of the opportunity to appeal directly to voters.

As of 2023, approximately 92 percent of individuals in the United States had access to the internet, up from only 75 percent in 2012.

While the political establishment is dominated by the same wealthy oligarchs that own six companies that deliver almost everything American voters see and hear, and they are using it to make people believe that Biden is the only alternative to Trump or another potential Republican nominee.

Few of the networks have given Kennedy a chance to explain his positions, instead having hosts and guests allude to the candidate in such derogatory terms as ‘conspiracy theorist’ but the environmental lawyer has called for an ban on direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, which would cost media corporations upwards of $6 billion per year.

One writer referred to him as “the Republican-funded political lightning rod who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination” while the most common slight —anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist—could be mistaken for the candidate’s first name because it has been deployed so often.

Media executives claim they are not excluding Kennedy and that advertising revenue does not influence journalism, although evidence of such behavior is apparent and the facts divulged during Dominion Voting System’s lawsuit against Fox News expose such assertions as lies.

Kennedy has struggled to appear on news outlets favored by the political establishment but his cross-party appeal and positive poll ratings among independent voters make him the most electable Democrat.

Opponents have cited his appearances on more obscure media outlets to falsely refer to the liberal Democrat as a conservative.

Kennedy is not only pro-choice, in favor of justice for all, and an advocate for universal health care but he is challenging the reliance on Wall Street and unfair economic conditions that have been accepted by most Democratic officials over the opposition of their electorate.

Another rival for the Democratic Party nomination is Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author who has also struggled for attention from the media despite polls that show a majority of Americans don’t want Biden to be the nominee.

While she has been ignored by corporate controlled news outlets, Williamson has found meteoric growth on TicTok, a social media channel.

Kennedy and Williamson have been channeling the kind of platform championed by Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, in contrast with Biden’s weak tea version of policies implemented by Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

If science is harmed by skeptics that question the veracity of established dogmas, and those who question people who are dependent on the pharmaceutical industry for being paid, then we are not all in trouble but informing voters not to pay attention to someone is as virulent a form of censorship as that for which the Biden administration was court-ordered to stop talking to social media companies.

The 69-year-old challenger to Biden for the Democratic party nomination in the 2024 presidential race filed suit against Internet giants YouTube and its parent company Google in a lawsuit that claims his freedom of speech has been violated and alleges the U.S. government has taken “extraordinary steps” under the leadership of his rival to silence people it doesn’t want America to hear.

Commemorative “Day of Service” t-shirts are available for participants who wish to symbolize their commitment by donning the same attire as their fellow volunteers.

In honor of the lives lost on September 11, each project is encouraged to observe a moment of silence, fostering a unified sense of remembrance.

Kennedy emphasizes the potential for each individual to effect real change in the lives of others and the nation at large. This Day of Service serves as a testament to the commitment towards unity and healing that his campaign stands for.

To participate in this nationwide event:

Reflect on your community’s most pressing needs. Design a service project to address those needs. Organize the project and post details on the campaign’s website. Recruit friends and family to join in the day of community service.

For inquiries, email DayOfService@teamkennedy.com.

With this Day of Service, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. extends an invitation to all supporters to embody the words of his uncle and contribute to the betterment of their communities and the nation at large.

