Temperatures reached the upper-90s Wednesday afternoon, when traffic lights went out on Route 202.

The breakdown was part of 0a major power outage left 15,000 Jersey Central Power & Light customers without power.

Company officials said that “a high-voltage transmission line that feeds one of the substations in the area has lost power” interrupted the energy supply for 15,000 homes.

After midnight, the outage was still affecting around 300 customers in Flemington and the surrounding region of Hunterdon County.

For updated information on power outages, FirstEnergy’s storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

