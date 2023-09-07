Kuwaiti teenager groped woman on a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport

A Kuwaiti teenager was in federal court last week for alleged abusive sexual contact with a female passenger on a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Hasan Naser Hussain Alenezi, 18, of Kuwait, is charged by complaint with one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane.

The defendant had an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home detention and GPS monitoring.

While on a Nov. 27, 2022, United Airlines flight 645 from Los Angeles, California, to Newark, Alenezi sat next to a female passenger, according to documents filed in this case and statements made in court.

The victim was seated next to the window and instead of sitting in his assigned seat, Alenezi sat next to her.

Alenezi was unknown to the victim. While seated next to the victim, Alenezi repeatedly touched her groin and leg without her permission.

The abusive sexual contact charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

