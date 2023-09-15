Almost half of Americans are taking prescribed medication

According to a 2020 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 44 percent of Americans, or 145.8 million people, used at least one prescription drug in the past month a number that has been increasing steadily over the past few decades.

Democratic health advocate Lisa McCormick is calling on federal lawmakers to help make improvements in the environment and food supply to make Americans more healthy.

“The sugar content of a typical diet is outrageous and the consequences of mass processing are a society that is both obese and malnourished,” said McCormick. “As we discover that fossil fuel emissions have wrecked the global temperature exchanges, forever chemicals are in virtually all our water supplies and ubiquitous plastic pollution is manifested in our brains as well as marine animals and birds, it is clear that humans are destroying humanity.”

It is time to stop poisoning our planet, says McCormick, who has proposed a number of remedies for the growing threats posed by irresponsible technology and industry.

McCormick said fewer Americans would need medication if they simply had a safe environment and healthy food supply.

