Rock-and-roll legend Eric Clapton endorses Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Legendary guitarist, singer and songwriter Eric Clapton has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his challenge to President Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination.

Clapton, who is known for the hits “Wonderful Tonight,” “Tears in Heaven,” and “White Room,” has been open about his support for Kennedy, who is routinely disparaged by mainstream media in apparent retaliation for his announced plan to ban direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising.

The son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Kennedy, who is widely known as Bobby Jr., is a lifelong Democrat who has been cited as a proven champion of the American people but corporations and the political establishment have made a concerted effort to undermine and delegitimatize his candidacy.

Clapton and his band performed at a private fundraiser in support of Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The event raised $2.2 million — $1 million for the campaign and $1.2 million for a PAC supporting Kennedy. The once-in-a-lifetime musical performance took place at a private estate in Brentwood near Los Angeles.

Clapton joins a growing list of celebrities who have spoken out in support of Kennedy, including the candidate’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, comedian Rob Schneider and film star Alicia Silverstone.

After the performance, rock star Stephen Stills, joined Kennedy Jr, Hines, Clapton and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at the candidate’s home for dinner.

Woody Harrelson appeared with the candidate’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines wearing a Kennedy 2024 hat

Hines, best known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, posted a photo on Kennedy’s Instagram in August, depicting Woody Harrelson wearing a “Kennedy 2024” hat in apparent support for the 2024 presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the three-time Academy Award nominee and former Cheers actor insisted that the photo wasn’t necessarily an endorsement.

“Bobby is a personal friend,” said a statement from Harrelson. “I don’t endorse candidates from either party because I’m an anarchist.”

“I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night,” Kennedy said.

“I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again,” Kennedy said. “Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.”

Regarded as one of the most successful and influential guitarists in rock music, Clapton shared his excitement about performing for Kennedy in a video where he said the candidate symbolizes “truth, unity, peace, and posterity.”

In a statement, Clapton said that he is endorsing Kennedy because he is “the only candidate who is serious about restoring integrity to government.”

Bobby Jr. is a true patriot who has spent his life fighting for the American people, as well as a lifelong Democrat who is not afraid to stand up to the special interests and the establishment.

“The strength of a nation comes from a strong economy and a vibrant middle class, and we have wiped out the middle class in the country systematically,” said Kennedy.

“We shifted $4 trillion in wealth from the American middle class to this new aristocracy of billionaires. We created 500 new billionaires,” said the Democrat. “The Oxfam report, which came out this week, shows that the billionaires that existed at the beginning of the pandemic, the people like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeffrey Bezos, Bloomberg, etc., increased their wealth by 30% during the pandemic.”

Kennedy is campaigning on a promise to end the forever wars, clean up government, increase wealth for all, and tell Americans the truth. He has also pledged to roll back secrecy, end surveillance, stop censorship, and make government transparent.

Clapton is one of the most successful and influential guitarists in rock music. He has been ranked among the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone and Gibson magazines. He has also been named one of the best electric guitar players by Time magazine.

Clapton has sold more than 280 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He is also the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Clapton recently teamed up with Bradley Walker to release a rendition of “Always On My Mind” paying homage to Willie Nelson in honor of the country legend in celebration of his 90th birthday.

Clapton’s endorsement of Kennedy is a significant boost for the candidate. It shows that Kennedy is attracting support from a wide range of Democrats, including from the entertainment industry.

It has been reported that Clapton tried to donate $5,000 to Kennedy’s campaign but his donation was blocked by the Federal Election Commission as campaigns are barred from accepting donations from foreign nationals. The amount also exceeded the $3,300 limit.

It remains to be seen whether Kennedy will be able to defeat Biden in the Democratic primary. However, Clapton’s endorsement is a sign that Kennedy is a serious contender for the nomination.

“It’s no secret that big corporations own Washington DC,” said Kennedy. “I’m running for president because I want to take their power and put it back where it belongs—in your hands.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...