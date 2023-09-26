Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to open New Jersey campaign HQ Thursday in Elizabeth

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is coming to New Jersey for the opening of his new campaign headquarters at 90 Union St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202, on September 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

“New Jersey will have a Kennedy for President headquarters in Elizabeth, and the man himself, Robert Kennedy Jr. will be present to open the doors,” said former Assemblyman Jamel Holley, co-chair of the campaign organization. “You are invited to this historic event! Free entry!”

Holley said area residents may register to attend at https://kennedynj.com/hq-opening

The son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Jr is a lifelong Democrat and proven champion of the American people.

Since 1985, Kennedy has been one of the most successful environmental lawyers in the United States, earning global recognition including TIME Magazine’s “Hero of the Planet” and the Sartisky Peace Award.

Although he criticizes the prevailing political establishment for its abandonment of core Democratic values like peace and the First Amendment, Bobby Kennedy has long been an active supporter of Democratic candidates and leaders, endorsing and campaigning for Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Bobby was also an early and vocal critic of President George Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and the US enhanced interrogation program at Guantanamo Bay and around the world.

Bobby has been a devoted supporter of union rights, going on hunger strike with United Farm Workers and serving as a pall-bearer during the funeral of Cesar Chavez. Bobby has consistently argued that those who work hard in the United States should be able to afford a good life.

Kennedy’s New Jersey campaign headquarters is located in the downtown area of Elizabeth. It is a densely populated area with a mix of commercial and residential buildings within steps of the NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor Railroad station and served by multiple bus routes serving the county seat of Union County.

The street is home to a variety of businesses, including restaurants, shops, and banks. It is also close to several public transportation options, including the Elizabeth train station and the New Jersey Transit bus system.

Kennedy’s New Jersey campaign headquarters is directly across from the Kellogg Building at 40 West Jersey Street, and a block away from the Lessner Building, located at 12 West Jersey Street, which comprise the Elizabeth Campus of Union College.

It is also conveniently located near the Union County Courthouse, Elizabeth Public Library, Elizabeth Public Schools administration building, Elizabeth Police Department headquarters, Elizabeth Fire Department headquarters, Elizabeth City Hall, Trinitas Regional Medical Center, and Kean University’s Elizabeth campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...