Kennedy kicks off New Jersey effort with headquarters opening in Elizabeth

With the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and White House scheming to keep him off the ballot, and amid a brutal onslaught of media character assassination apparently motivated by his call for a ban on direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising, liberal presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made a stop in Elizabeth to open his New Jersey campaign headquarters.

Kennedy said the housing crisis in America is a result of inflation and greed, which he attributes to giant corporations such as Blackrock and two other conglomerates that own more than 80 percent of the S&P 500.

“The Billionaire Boys Club,”said Kennedy, is trying to create a great reset, in which 60 percent of the single family homes will be owned by corporate oligarchs.

Much of the political news in the Garden State centered on the recent indictment of Senator Robert Menendez, until lately the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a close ally of President Joe Biden, but Kennedy told residents in attendance that he would “end the forever wars, clean up government, increase wealth for all, and tell Americans the truth” if his campaign is successful.

“The average income is $5000 less than the cost of basic needs,” said Kennedy, who observed that credit card debt now exceeds $1 trillion. Americans are still funding wars in faraway places as they are losing their homes to monolithic corporations, that are waging a class war against the people.

The son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and widely known as Bobby or RFK, Jr, Kennedy is a lifelong Democrat and proven champion of the American people.

Since 1985, Kennedy has been one of the most successful environmental lawyers in the United States, earning global recognition including TIME Magazine’s “Hero of the Planet” and the Sartisky Peace Award.

Although he criticizes the prevailing political establishment for its abandonment of core Democratic values like peace and the First Amendment, Bobby Kennedy has long been an active supporter of Democratic candidates and leaders, endorsing and campaigning for Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Bobby was also an early and vocal critic of President George Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and the US enhanced interrogation program at Guantanamo Bay and around the world.

RFK Jr. has been a devoted supporter of union rights, going on hunger strike with United Farm Workers and serving as a pall-bearer during the funeral of Cesar Chavez. Bobby has consistently argued that those who work hard in the United States should be able to afford a good life.

Kennedy’s New Jersey campaign headquarters is located in the downtown area of Elizabeth. It is a densely populated area with a mix of commercial and residential buildings within steps of the NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor Railroad station and served by multiple bus routes serving the county seat of Union County.

According to former Assemblyman Jamel Holley, co-chair of the campaign organization, the candidate is on target to sweep the Democratic nominating contests despite fierce opposition within the political establishment, which is loyal to corporate oligarchs that fund most of the Democratic and Republican elected officials.

