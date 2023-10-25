Fatal Teaneck crash investigation results in arrest, details unveiled

An fatal a single-car accident in Teaneck, New Jersey, on October 21, 2023, that resulted in two deaths and vehicular homicide charges for the driver has been under investigation.

On that date, at around 2:08 a.m., Teaneck Police received a report of a single motor vehicle accident on Teaneck Road near Bilton Street.

Responding officers found a 2021 BMW M850i driven by Teddy Mejia, which had left the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Teddy Mejia was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. During the arrest, a suspected controlled dangerous substance was found in his possession.

Two passengers, Rudy Rosales Escobar, 40, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, and Alexander Cosme Curruchich, 29, of Englewood, NJ, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Subsequently, Mejia was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain a lane. Mejia was served with these charges at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella stressed that these charges are allegations, and Mejia is considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mejia appeared before Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, NJ.

