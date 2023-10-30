Congregation B’nai Israel, Toms River, collects supplies for Israeli soldiers

An organized effort led by Penny Leifer of Congregation B’nai Israel of Toms River, New Jersey, has gathered essential supplies to support Israeli soldiers.

Located at 1488 Old Freehold Road, the congregation has coordinated a community-wide initiative to provide practical assistance to those serving in challenging conditions.

The initiative garnered support from several individuals and organizations, including Rose Valentine from the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Long Beach Island, Melissa Segall of Jackson Orthodontics, Laurie Salka, Holocaust Survivor Services Coordinator at Jewish Family and Children’s Service, as well as numerous congregants from B’nai Israel.

This initiative also received an overwhelming response from individuals who left voicemail messages expressing their willingness to contribute.

Dozens of duffel bags and cartons filled with supplies are now ready for shipment.

The donations include critical items such as two bulletproof vests with ceramic plates, sleeping bags, backpacks, tourniquets, first aid kits, knit caps, socks, phone cables, compression bandages, and nonperishable protein bars. These provisions are intended to support the well-being and safety of Israeli soldiers deployed in challenging environments.

Penny Leifer, who serves as the Membership VP and Social Action chairwoman at B’nai Israel, expressed her appreciation for the community’s commitment to this endeavor.

She stated, “Everyone dropped off their donation with a smile and a thank you. I am proud to have been a part of this collective effort. I merely initiated the process, and it was the donors who made it flourish. We are pleased to assist our fellow citizens serving on the front lines.”

For those interested in supporting this cause or seeking additional information, please contact Penny Leifer at pmleifer@aol.com.

