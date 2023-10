New Jersey Trick-or-Treating Times Set for Halloween 2023

Some New Jersey municipalities have set times for trick-or-treating for Halloween 2023.

Here is a list of the municipalities that have announced trick-or-treating times so far:

Atlantic County

Absecon City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Atlantic City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Brigantine City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Buena Borough 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Buena Vista Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Corbin City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Egg Harbor City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Egg Harbor Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Estell Manor City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Folsom Borough 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Galloway Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hamilton Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hammonton Town 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Linwood City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Longport Borough 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Margate City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Mullica Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Northfield City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Pleasantville City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Port Republic City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Somers Point City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Ventnor City 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Weymouth Township 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Bergen County

Alpine: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Bergenfield: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Bogota: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Carlstadt: 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Cliffside Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Closter: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Cresskill: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Demarest: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dumont: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM East Rutherford: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Edgewater: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Elmwood Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Englewood: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Englewood Cliffs: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Fair Lawn: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Fort Lee: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Franklin Lakes: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Curfew is 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Curfew is 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31 Garfield: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Glen Rock: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Hackensack: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Harrington Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Hasbrouck Heights: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Haworth: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM St. Nicholas Avenue, Beech Street, Ivy Avenue, Brook Street and Myrtle Street are car-free zones from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM St. Nicholas Avenue, Beech Street, Ivy Avenue, Brook Street and Myrtle Street are car-free zones from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31 Little Ferry: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Lodi: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Lyndhurst: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mahwah: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Maywood: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Midland Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Montvale: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Moonachie: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM New Milford: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM North Arlington: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Northvale: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Norwood: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Oakland: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Old Tappan: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Oradell: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Palisades Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Paramus: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Park Ridge: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Ramsey: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Ridgefield: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Ridgefield Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Ridgewood: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM River Edge: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM River Vale: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rochelle Park: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rockleigh: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rutherford: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saddle Brook: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Burlington County

Bass River Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Beverly City: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Bordentown City: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Burlington City: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Burlington Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Chesterfield Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Cinnaminson Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Delanco Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Delran Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Eastampton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Edgewater Park Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Evesham Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Florence Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Hainesport Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Lumberton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Mansfield Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Maple Shade Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Medford Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Medford Lakes Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Moorestown Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Mount Laurel Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

New Hanover Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

North Hanover Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Pemberton Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Pemberton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Riverside Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Shamong Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Southampton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Springfield Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Tabernacle Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Washington Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Westampton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Willingboro Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Camden County

Audubon Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Audubon Park Borough: 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Barrington Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Bellmawr Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Berlin Borough: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Brooklawn Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Camden City: 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Cherry Hill Township: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Collingswood Borough: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Gibbsboro Borough: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Gloucester City: 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Gloucester Township: 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Haddonfield Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Haddon Heights Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hi-Nella Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Laurel Springs Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lawnside Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Lindenwold Borough: 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Magnolia Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Merchantville Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Mount Ephraim Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Oaklyn Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Pennsauken Township: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Pine Hill Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Pine Valley Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Runnemede Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Somerdale Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Stratford Borough: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Voorhees Township: 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Waterford Township: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Winslow Township: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Woodlynne Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Cape May County

Avalon Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cape May City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Washington Street from Jefferson Street to Union Street will be closed)

Cape May Point Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Dennis Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lower Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Middle Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

North Wildwood City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Ocean City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Sea Isle City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Stone Harbor Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Upper Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

West Cape May Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wildwood City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wildwood Crest Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cumberland County

Bridgeton City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Commercial Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Deerfield Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Downe Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Fairfield Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Greenwich Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hopewell Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lawrence Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Millville City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Shiloh Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Stow Creek Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Upper Deerfield Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Vineland City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Essex County

Belleville – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Bloomfield – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Caldwell – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Cedar Grove – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM East Orange – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Essex Fells – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Fairfield – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Glen Ridge – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Irvington – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Livingston – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Maplewood – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Millburn – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Montclair – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Newark – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Nutley – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Orange – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Roseland – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM South Orange – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Verona – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM West Caldwell – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

– 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM West Orange – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Gloucester County

Clayton Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Deptford Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

East Greenwich Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Elk Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Franklin Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Glassboro Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Greenwich Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Harrison Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Logan Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Mantua Township: 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Monroe Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

National Park Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Newfield Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Paulsboro Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Pedricktown Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Pitman Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

South Harrison Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Swedesboro Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Washington Township: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wenonah Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

West Deptford Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Westville Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Woolwich Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Hudson County

Bayonne: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

East Newark: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Guttenberg: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Harrison: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Hoboken: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Jersey City: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Kearny: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

North Bergen: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Secaucus: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Union City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Weehawken: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

West New York: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Hunterdon County

Alexandria Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Bethlehem Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Bloomsbury Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Califon Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Clinton Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Clinton Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Delaware Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

East Amwell Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Flemington Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Franklin Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Frenchtown Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Glen Gardner Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hampton Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

High Bridge Borough: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Holland Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Kingwood Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lambertville City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lebanon Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lebanon Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Milford Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Raritan Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Readington Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Stockton Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Tewksbury Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Union Township: 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

West Amwell Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Mercer County

East Windsor Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Ewing Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Hamilton Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hightstown Borough: 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Hopewell Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lawrence Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Princeton Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Princeton Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Trenton City: 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

West Windsor Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Middlesex County

Carteret Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cranbury Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Dunellen Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

East Brunswick Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Edison Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Helmetta Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Highland Park Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Jamesburg Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Madison Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Middlesex Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Milltown Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Monroe Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

New Brunswick City: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

North Brunswick Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Perth Amboy City: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Piscataway Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Plainsboro Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Sayreville Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

South Amboy City: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

South Brunswick Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

South Plainfield Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Spotswood Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Woodbridge Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Monmouth County

Allenhurst Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Asbury Park City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Atlantic Highlands Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Avon-by-the-Sea Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Belmar Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Bradley Beach Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Brielle Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Colts Neck Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Deal Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eatontown Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Englishtown Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Fair Haven Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Farmingdale Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Freehold Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Freehold Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Hazlet Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Highlands Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Holmdel Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Howell Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Keansburg Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Keyport Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Little Silver Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Long Branch City: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Manalapan Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Marlboro Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Matawan Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Middletown Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Millstone Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monmouth Beach Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Neptune Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM New Shrewsbury Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Oceanport Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Ocean Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Old Bridge Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Raritan Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Red Bank Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Roselle Park Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rumson Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sayreville Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sea Bright Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Shrewsbury Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM South Belmar Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Spring Lake Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Spring Lake Heights Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Union Beach Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Upper Freehold Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wall Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM West Long Branch Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Morris County

Boonton Town: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Butler Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Chatham Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Chester Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dover Town: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM East Hanover Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Florham Park Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Hanover Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Jefferson Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Kinnelon Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Lincoln Park Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Madison Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mendham Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mendham Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mine Hill Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Montville Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Morris Plains Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Morristown Town: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mountain Lakes Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Mount Olive Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Parsippany-Troy Hills Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Passaic Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Pequannock Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Randolph Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Riverdale Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rockaway Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rockaway Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Roxbury Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Washington Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wharton Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Ocean County

Barnegat Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Berkeley Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Brick Township: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Dover Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Eagleswood Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Jackson Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Lakehurst Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Lacey Township: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Little Egg Harbor Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Long Beach Township: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Manchester Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Mantoloking Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Neptune City Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

New Egypt Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Ocean Gate Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Ocean Township: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Pine Beach Borough: Curfew is 8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Plumsted Township: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Point Pleasant Beach Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Seaside Heights Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Seaside Park Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Ship Bottom Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

South Toms River Borough: 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Oct. 30

Stafford Township: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Surf City Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Toms River: Unofficial curfew 9 p.m. on Oct. 30

Tuckerton Borough: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Waretown Borough: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Passaic County

Bloomingdale Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Clifton City 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Haledon Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Hawthorne Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Little Falls Township 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

North Haledon Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Passaic City 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Paterson City 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Pompton Lakes Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Prospect Park Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Ringwood Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Totowa Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Wanaque Borough 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Wayne Township 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

West Milford Township 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Salem County

Alloway Township: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Elmer Borough: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Lower Alloways Creek Township: 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Mannington Township: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Oldmans Township: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Penns Grove Borough: 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Pilesgrove Township: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Pittsgrove Township: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Quinton Township: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Salem City: 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Upper Pittsgrove Township: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Woodstown Borough: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Somerset County

Bernards Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Bridgewater Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Franklin Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Green Brook Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hillsborough Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Manville Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Millstone Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Montgomery Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

North Plainfield Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Raritan Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Somerset Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

South Bound Brook Borough: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Warren Township: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Sussex County

Andover Borough: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Andover Township: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Branchville Borough: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Byram Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Frankford Township: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Franklin Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Fredon Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Green Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Hamburg Borough: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Hampton Township: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hardyston Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Hopatcong Borough: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Lafayette Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Montague Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Newton Town: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Ogdensburg Borough: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Sandyston Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Sparta Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Stanhope Borough: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Stillwater Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Sussex Borough: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Vernon Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Walpack Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Wantage Township: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Union County

Berkeley Heights: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Clark: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Cranford: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Elizabeth: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Fanwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Garwood: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Hillside: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Kenilworth: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Linden: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Mountainside: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

New Providence: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Plainfield: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Rahway: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Roselle: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Roselle Park: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Scotch Plains: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Springfield: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Summit: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Union: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Vauxhall: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Westfield: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 31, 2023

Warren County

Allamuchy Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Alpha Borough: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Belvidere Town: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Blairstown Township: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Franklin Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Frelinghuysen Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Greenwich Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Hardwick Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Harmony Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Hope Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Independence Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Knowlton Township: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Liberty Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Lopatcong Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Mansfield Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Oxford Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Pahaquarry Township: 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Phillipsburg Town: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Pohatcong Township: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Washington Borough: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Washington Township: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and may be subject to change. It is always best to check with your local government for the most up-to-date information.

Tips for a Safe and Fun Halloween

Parents should accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-treaters should stay on sidewalks and cross streets at crosswalks.

Costumes should be well-fitting and visible to motorists.

Trick-or-treaters should avoid eating homemade treats from strangers.

Parents should inspect their children’s candy before they eat it.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...