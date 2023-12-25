Happy holidays from the Biden family

By Joe Biden

The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christian faith, but the values of hope, love, peace, and joy are universal.

They speak to all of us as human beings who are here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another.

These values are always important, and we see them in action in communities throughout our country.

All across America, we see stories of revival and renewal, hope and optimism. And pride. Pride in your work, in your family, in your town. Pride in this nation.

My hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection. To really look at each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as who we really are: Fellow Americans. Fellow human beings worthy of being treated with dignity and respect.

We’re truly blessed to live in this nation. And I truly hope we take the time to look out for one another. That’s why I wanted to let you know, we’re thinking of each and every member of this team this holiday.

Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health, and happiness this season.

From the Biden family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Joe Biden is President of the United States

