More than 1 in 3 American adults are at increased risk for Type 2 Diabetes

More than 1 in 3 adults – about 98 million Americans — has prediabetes, and 81% of them don’t know they have it.

Prediabetes is reversible, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is launching a public announcement campaign as part of the ongoing “Do I Have Prediabetes?” initiative to encourage people to learn about their risk of prediabetes.

The campaign encourages citizens to take the one-minute prediabetes risk test so they can take steps to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes.

If someone receives a high-risk score, the campaign provides additional resources and encourages them to speak with their doctor about getting a blood test to confirm a diagnosis of prediabetes.

Early detection and treatment of diabetes can decrease the risk of developing the complications of diabetes.

Diabetes can lead to severe, and in some cases, life-threatening complications. But you can lower your risk of diabetes-related complications like heart, kidney, and eye disease by making healthy lifestyle changes, knowing the warning signs, and attending regular visits with your health care provider.

Since the award-winning campaign first launched in January 2016, there have been more than 12.7 million online and video risk test completions where people have learned their risk for prediabetes.

“Diabetes is a devastating public health problem, and I cannot overstate the toll that it continues to take on millions of people across the United States,” said Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH, MA, FACHE, director of CDC’s Division of Diabetes Translation.

“Identifying prediabetes is an opportunity for people to change their story and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. It’s vital that we continue to raise awareness of prediabetes and encourage everyone to learn where they stand,” said Holliday.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition that also puts people at risk of other serious conditions including heart attack, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Research shows that a diagnosis of prediabetes can inspire individuals to embrace lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, managing weight, and being active, that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

CDC is working with partners to further amplify the campaign across communities, using evidence-based materials to inform physicians and other health care providers about the screening, diagnosis, and treatment process.

Last year, the Biden administration announced the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health to reduce the rising prevalence of diet-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, through the collective efforts of organizations across the U.S.

To learn more or assess your own risk for prediabetes, visit DoIHavePrediabetes.org.

