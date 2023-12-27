FBI investigating threats against judges

The FBI and local authorities are investigating threats against the Colorado judges who ruled that disgraced former President Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s 2024 ballot.



Police in Colorado said tgey are investigating threats made against judges who ruled that Trump cannot be listed on the state’s presidential primary ballot because he is barred from doing so as an insurrectionist under the 14th Amendment.

The Supreme Court there overturned a district court judge who punted on the issue, finding that Trump did engage in insurrection but refusing to apply the Constitution to a former president.

Denver Police are providing extra patrols around the homes of justices in the city and Denver FBI is assisting local police.

The news is both welcome and necessary, given the fact that the court’s ruling on Trump’s ballot ineligibility unleashed a slew of threats against the judges online.

Some of the posts included personal details, such as the addresses and phone numbers of the judges.

While deeply disturbing, these threats are unfortunately not surprising given the increasingly facist valence of the entire MAGA movement.

