Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denied in his third bid for Secret Service protection



In a development that has sparked renewed debate about security for presidential candidates, independent campaigner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been denied Secret Service protection for the third time.

This decision by the Department of Homeland Security has reignited controversy over the criteria for providing federal protection and raised questions about whether Kennedy faces unique risks on the campaign trail.

According to a letter obtained by the Deseret News and confirmed by the Kennedy campaign, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas informed Kennedy that his request was “not warranted at this time.”

This follows two previous rejections, despite Kennedy submitting a 67-page report on potential threats and claiming to have spent nearly $2 million on private security.

Federal law authorizes Secret Service protection for “major” presidential candidates, a determination left to the DHS Secretary with input from congressional leaders.

While specific polling thresholds exist, the decision ultimately involves subjective assessments of threat levels and a candidate’s overall standing in the race.

Critics argue that this process lacks transparency and can be subject to political bias. Kennedy himself has accused the Biden administration of weaponizing law enforcement for political ends, suggesting his independent status puts him at a disadvantage.

“I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms,” Mayorkas wrote. “Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

Historically, candidates have received Secret Service protection closer to Election Day, when polling shows them in a strong position or when specific factors make them more likely targets for violence.

Kennedy’s family history, with both his father and uncle assassinated while in office, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

He has reportedly received death threats and faced multiple security breaches during his campaign.

An armed man carrying a fake US Marshals badge showed up and demanded to see Kennedy at one of the candidate’s events in Los Angeles and an intruder was twice arrested outside the Brentwood, California home RFK Jr. shares with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines.

Federal law authorizes Secret Service protection for “major” presidential and vice presidential candidates. The DHS secretary is given authority to determine who qualifies as a “major” candidate, in consultation with the top congressional leaders in the House and Senate.

In 2017, criteria were established to help guide the DHS’ decision making, including a threat assessment conducted by the Secret Service to determine whether the candidate is in danger, and whether the candidate meets specific polling thresholds. For independent candidates, the threshold is “polling at 20% or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days.”

Historically, Secret Service protection has been reserved for the two major-party nominees and their vice presidents, though others — like Herman Cain in 2012 and Ben Carson in 2016 — received protection just under one year before Election Day.

The Kennedy campaign has argued that Kennedy meets the criteria to receive protection. When it submitted its second request, Kennedy said he provided a 67-page report from Gavin de Becker and Associates, the security firm Kennedy hired, “detailing unique and well-established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.”

However, the Biden administration insisted that Kennedy’s consistent polling below 20% in the national average made him an outlier among previous recipients.

In a three-person hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, Biden would receive 38 percent support, Trump would receive 36 percent support, and Kennedy would receive 22 percent support, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters.

The Harris Poll showed Trump with 44 percent, Biden at 36 percent, and Kennedy getting 20 percent but a nationwide Fox News Poll showed voters giving Trump 41 percent, Biden 37 percent, Kennedy 14 percent, Jill Stein 3 percent, and Cornel West 2 percent.

Kennedy has now submitted three requests for Secret Service protection since launching his campaign in April, each with the same result.

The Kennedy campaign intends to submit a fourth request for protection, indicating the contender’s determination to secure federal security.

