Two more lights extinguished: Chopper 6 tragedy adds to journalists lost in 2023

The Philadelphia airwaves fell silent as news broke of the devastating crash of Action News’ Chopper 6. Pilot Monroe Smith and photographer Christopher Dougherty, pillars of the local news team, perished in an accident in New Jersey, adding their names to the somber list of journalists lost in 2023.

Another Philadelphia native, 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, who lived in Florida since college and joined Spectrum News 13 as a multimedia journalist in July 2022, was shot while covering an Orlando gun violence incident in February.

This year has borne witness to a chilling spike in the number of journalists who have met their end while documenting the world around them.

From war zones in Ukraine and Yemen to local weather coverage in the United States, brave individuals dedicated to informing the public have paid the ultimate price for their pursuit of truth.

Smith and Dougherty, veterans of their respective fields, embodied the spirit of journalistic resilience. For over two decades, Smith navigated the skies, delivering crucial visuals that informed countless news stories. Dougherty, his keen eye capturing the essence of events both big and small, was known for his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Their loss adds a personal touch to the chilling statistics.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) publishes an annual report on the number of journalists killed, as well as a list of all those who died. The International Press Institute (IPI) is also tracking press freedom violations and journalist casualties.

The number of journalists killed, missing, detained or injured has vastly increased amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Each name on these lists, be it a seasoned war correspondent or a passionate local photographer, represents a story untold, a perspective silenced. In their deaths, we mourn not just individuals, but the vital role they played in keeping us informed and connected.

However, amidst the grief, a light of resilience shines through. Across the globe, the journalistic community comes together in solidarity, vowing to carry the torch forward. Tributes pour in from colleagues, viewers, and fellow journalists, each a testament to the profound impact these individuals had on their communities.

The dangers faced by journalists are undeniable, yet their courage and dedication remain unwavering. Their stories, even silenced, serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of a free press, a cornerstone of a democratic society.

As we mourn the loss of Smith and Dougherty, let us also remember the countless others who have fallen this year. Let their sacrifices be a clarion call, urging us to value and protect the vital role of journalists in our world. Their stories, though cut short, will continue to illuminate the path, reminding us that the pursuit of truth, even in the face of danger, is a light that must never be extinguished.

