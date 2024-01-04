For more than 70 years, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory had been a leader in the science and engineering behind the development of a clean, safe, and virtually limitless source of energy but that facility appears to have been left out of a massive grant award that is part of President Joe Biden’s goal of demonstrating a proof of concept for several different types of fusion power plants in 10 years.

The DOE recently announced $42 million for a program that will establish multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary hubs in Colorado, New York, and California to advance foundational inertial fusion energy (IFE) science and technology, building on the groundbreaking work of researchers working to harness the power of the sun and stars.

“For decades, New Jersey has been known as the ‘Garden State,’ a fertile land producing bountiful harvests but when it comes to reaping the fruits of our labor from Washington, we seem stuck in a perpetual autumn, leaves turning brown and shriveled despite a summer of tax dollars sent to the nation’s capital,” said Lisa McCormick, the leader of a political insurgency that has made strong challenges to the political establishment.

McCormick said the snubbing of Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in a major fusion energy grant, highlights the waning influence of New Jersey politicians in securing federal funding – a stark reality despite the state consistently contributing more than its fair share in taxes.

This should leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Garden State residents, already accustomed to seeing federal largesse bloom elsewhere,” said McCormick, who took four of ten votes away from US Senator Bob Menendez in 2018 and is widely expected to run for the seat again in 2024. “This is not an isolated incident. New Jersey consistently sends more in federal taxes than it receives back in government spending, ranking among the top ‘donor states’ for decades, while our infrastructure crumbles, public transportation languishes, and vital research projects like fusion energy struggle to secure crucial federal support.”

“New Jersey’s congressional delegation once boasted national powerhouses like Bill Bradley and Frank Lautenberg, but its influence dwindled in recent years as Bob Menendez and Cory Booker spend more time primping, preening, and looking out for themselves rather than battling against a Republican-controlled House,” said McCormick.

“First, New Jersey’s congressional delegation needs to be reinvigorated,” said McCormick, whose organization, Democrats for Change, is actively recruiting better candidates. “Strategic alliances with key lawmakers, building bridges across the aisle and finding common ground, are crucial to breaking the partisan gridlock that often stymies funding for important projects.”

More importantly, says McCormick, Democrats need to stand for something that Americans want instead of catering to the same billionaires and corporations served by the GOP.

The hubs will be led by researchers at Colorado State University, the University of Rochester, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where last year a team successfully achieved fusion ignition for the first time, proving that creating energy from fusion is possible.

Fusion has the potential to provide abundant, reliable, and non-carbon-emitting energy, and President Biden has set a goal of demonstrating a proof-of-concept for several different types of fusion power plants in 10 years as part of the effort to achieve the administration’s ambitious climate and energy goals.

“Harnessing fusion energy is one of the greatest scientific and technological challenges of the 21st Century,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “We now have the confidence that it’s not only possible, but probable, that fusion energy can be a reality. The scientists in these hubs will be the vanguard of game-changing and planet-saving breakthroughs.”

Projects funded by the program—known as Inertial Fusion Energy Science and Technology Accelerated Research (IFE-STAR)—will bring together expertise and capabilities across DOE’s National Laboratories, academia, and industry to advance IFE system components.

Inertial confinement fusion is a leading approach to fusion that uses lasers or other technologies to compress and heat high-density plasmas.

IFE-STAR projects will develop high-gain target designs; high-efficiency lasers at high repetition rates; and IFE-relevant fusion target manufacturing, tracking, and engagement.

A major component of the funded projects is stewardship of the inertial fusion ecosystem, including the development of an inclusive and diverse workforce.

“The University of Rochester’s Lab for Laser Energetics (LLE), fueled by its 400 Rochester workers, has long been on the cutting edge of energy, science and technology. Just last year scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, supported by Rochester’s LLE, produced a nuclear fusion reaction with a net energy gain – a major milestone in fight against climate change and creating cheap, clean power,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY). “That’s why I’ve always fought to secure funding for the Lab and its innovative scientists and students as they work to advance the future of clean energy. As one of only three such hubs in the nation, this funding from the U.S. Department of Energy guarantees that Rochester’s LLE will lead the way towards a future no longer reliant on fossil fuels and ensures they can continue their vital work for years to come.”

“Fusion energy has the potential to provide clean, safe, and bountiful energy to support America’s domestic energy supply and meet our climate goals,” said U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (CO). “I have no doubt that Colorado State University will play a key role in advancing important fusion energy breakthroughs and help Colorado continue to lead the country in clean energy innovation.”

“This action from the Department is an important step to accelerate the advancement of inertial fusion energy solutions. I was happy to join the Secretary when she launched the IFE-STAR program during a celebration of the breakthrough achievement of fusion ignition at the National Ignition Facility last year. I am happy to see these research hubs launched across the country today,” said U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Ranking Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. “I have been a strong advocate for the establishment of this very program for well over a decade. I’m encouraged that the Department is now following through on the strong direction provided by Congress in the bipartisan Energy Act of 2020 and the CHIPS and Science Act and look forward to continuing to track the progress of each of these impressive research teams.”

“I am thrilled that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF)—a cutting-edge nuclear research facility located within my district—was selected to receive $16 million to advance fusion energy technologies,” said U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (CA-14). “The Inertial Fusion Energy Science and Technology Accelerated Research (IFE-STAR) program will enhance global energy security, while highlighting the scientific advancements already made at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to Secretary Granholm and the Department of Energy for recognizing the University of Rochester’s potential in the emerging field of Inertial Fusion Energy (IFE) research,” said U.S. Representative Joe Morelle (NY-25). “For generations, Rochester has been synonymous with innovation, and it has long been my priority in Congress to launch our next chapter of regional growth and prosperity. This federal investment in our community’s scientific excellence will encourage our legendary innovation and unlock the next level of clean, safe, and carbon-free energy for the entire world.”

Inertial confinement fusion has attracted greater interest and attention due to breakthroughs at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility, where on December 5, 2022, researchers achieved scientific breakeven, meaning more energy was released from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it. The researchers have since repeated the result three times.

The IFE-STAR projects aim to continue progress by addressing priority research opportunities outlined in the IFE Basic Research Needs Workshop report as well as common scientific and technological gaps in the anticipated technology roadmaps of IFE fusion companies participating in the Office of Science’s Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program. Unlike magnetic confinement fusion, which aims to sustain a burning plasma for long durations, IFE will be repetitively pulsed. One of the goals is to develop the science and technology required to move inertial fusion from low-gain, single-shot experiments toward high gain and high repetition rates as required for a potential IFE pilot plant.

The 2013 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report An Assessment of the Prospects for Inertial Fusion Energy recommended establishing a broad-based IFE program upon the achievement of laboratory fusion ignition. The Energy Act of 2020 and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 directed DOE to carry out an IFE research and technology development program. Now that ignition has been achieved and following the direction in the legislation, DOE is establishing an IFE program via IFE-STAR.

The selected projects will build on and significantly leverage the world-leading capabilities, expertise, diagnostics, and facilities that exist due to sustained DOE and National Nuclear Security Administration investments in support of science-based Stockpile Stewardship, which uses scientific capabilities to certify America’s nuclear stockpile without nuclear explosive testing. IFE-STAR will also significantly expand upon IFE research that was jointly funded by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) and Office of Science starting in 2020 under the ARPA-E Breakthroughs Enabling Thermonuclear-fusion Energy program.

The members of the three hubs are:

Inertial Fusion Energy-Consortium on Laser-Plasma Interaction Research hub

University of Rochester (leader)

Ergodic LLC

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Xcimer Energy Corp.

Inertial Fusion Science and Technology hub

Colorado State University (leader)

Cornell University

General Atomics

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Marvel Fusion

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Texas A&M University

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Xcimer Energy Corp.

National Science and Technology Accelerated Research for Fusion Innovation & Reactor Engineering hub

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (leader)

Focused Energy

Fraunhofer ILT

General Atomics

Leonardo Electronics US Inc.

Livermore Lab Foundation

Longview Fusion Energy

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Savannah River National Laboratory

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Texas A&M University

TRUMPF

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of Oklahoma

University of Rochester

Xcimer Energy Corp.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Inertial Fusion Energy Science and Technology Accelerated Research. Projects will last up to four years with total funding of $42 million, including $9 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and $33 million in outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

The list of projects and more information can be found on the Office of Science’s Fusion Energy Sciences homepage.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.

