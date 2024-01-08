Kevin Harlfinger ID’d as man killed by police in Garden State Parkway gunfight

The Attorney General’s Office has identified 40-year-old Kevin Harlfinger from Perth Amboy, as the individual who lost his life in a police-involved shooting on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on December 28, 2023.

Described as an ex-convict, Harlfinger’s tragic demise occurred during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle involving officers from the Cranford Police Department.

Preliminary findings suggest that the pursuit concluded with a crash near a southbound exit on the Garden State Parkway. Subsequently, Harlfinger engaged in a gunfire exchange with a couple of 29-year-old Cranford Police Officers, Christopher Folinusz and Ryan McSharry.

Jolei Alers, 26, of Iselin, who is organizing a GoFundMe page, offered words of remembrance for Harlfinger, describing him as a compassionate individual who faced life’s challenges.

“Kevin Harlfinger was a kind person who drew the short straw in life,” said Alers. “He tried his best to take care of everyone he cared about without any regard to his own wellbeing.”

Alers is calling for donations to assist with the memorial services on behalf of Harlfinger’s brother, Thomas Ault, 28.

The incident unfolded at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Exit 131 on the Garden State Parkway.

According to law enforcement officials, the Cranford police officer attempted to stop a stolen van, leading to a southbound chase that ended in a collision with a guardrail and an exchange of gunfire between the driver, Harlfinger, and officers.

Folinusz sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound during the incident, requiring treatment at a hospital. He was subsequently released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:04 a.m. on December 29, 2023. A firearm was recovered near his body.

The shooting triggered an automatic investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, as mandated by N.J.S. § 52:17B-107(a)(2), which requires inquiries into deaths occurring during encounters with law enforcement officers.

The law stipulates that such investigations be presented to a grand jury for consideration of potential indictments against the involved officers.

