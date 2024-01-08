In a political landscape dominated by the unprecedented actions of President Joe Biden, who has canceled elections and refused to acknowledge choices for voters, the first New Hampshire primary debate for the 2024 Democratic nomination featured Congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

Williamson and Phillips met for a one-hour debate at the New England College Convention, where most of the focus and most of the attacks were directed at No-Show Joe.

Despite their efforts, the corporate-controlled media environment has largely ignored their candidacies, emphasizing the challenges they face more than the reasons why one of them should be nominated and the debate, held in a downtown Manchester ballroom, drew scant attention.

“In a primary packed with inconsequential debates among longshot candidates, Monday’s bout between Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson might have been the biggest dud,” wrote Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky, echoing the political establishment’s line. “The Minnesota representative and the self-help guru sparred in front of a crowd of seventh-graders and adults in a downtown Manchester ballroom during the two-week runup to the primary that their party has decided won’t count and that the incumbent, President Joe Biden, isn’t bothering to compete in.”

Kashinsky’s prediction is contradicted by those who know that “anything can happen in an election”.

“If things go as the polls suggest, Trump is heading to a quick victory and a rematch with President Biden. But voters can surprise you, and this race features unprecedented dynamics,” says Aaron Blake, a Senior Washington Post reporter.

The primary itself, deemed unofficial by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and with Biden absent from the ballot, does not complicate the prospects for Phillips or Williamson nearly as much as the prospect of Biden virtually guaranteeing a victory for Republican Donald Trump, who appears likely to capture the GOP nomination.

Historical precedent underscores the potential for major events, scandals, or shifts in public opinion to reshape electoral outcomes.

Phillips, the representative for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, has positioned himself as an alternative to Biden, focusing his campaign on New Hampshire.

Williamson, known for her spiritual self-help books, called for disrupting the “unholy alliance” between government and corporate power during the debate.

Both candidates expressed dissatisfaction with the DNC’s disregard for New Hampshire and accused Biden of suppressing alternative voices.

“We are the only two in the United States of America on the Democratic side of the aisle to stand up and tell you the truth: He’s going to lose. He’s going to lose,” Phillips said.

“In addition to all the threats to democracy that Biden has spoken about and that Dean has spoken about, such as the president not even being here, the greatest threat to our democracy is the destruction of the American middle class,” Williamson said.

Williamson emphasized that “candidate suppression is a form of voter suppression,” while Phillips criticized the DNC’s characterization of the New Hampshire primary as “meaningless.”

The candidates’ top priorities diverge slightly.

Williamson proposed an “economic bill of rights,” including the right to a job, universal healthcare, and tuition-free higher education.

Phillips outlined his “American Dream Accounts,” providing every newborn with $1,000.

Williamson called for canceling the Willow Project, an oil drilling venture in Alaska.

Williamson clashed with Phillips for making policy changes during the campaign.

“Let’s be very clear. Dean, you did not do anything to support Medicare for All when you were in Congress for three terms,” Williamson said. “You did not do anything to support tuition-free college when you were in there. You say you have migrated over the last two months.”

“I’ve been spending my whole philanthropic life trying to afford college education to students who are worthy of it who cannot access capital,” Phillips replied. “So, to tell me I’m not invested in college for all or Medicare for All – I did just sign on to the bill, because the bill is not perfect.”

When asked to name a Republican they admire, Phillips chose Liz Cheney for her stance against Trump, while Williamson acknowledged Cheney’s actions but highlighted her consistent voting alignment with Trump.

Despite their shared grievances with the Democratic Party’s treatment of their campaigns, Phillips and Williamson face an uphill battle because many Americans have abandoned their sense of civic responsibility.

“I don’t believe that the president’s message that Trump is a threat to democracy is the way we’re going to win,” Williamson asserted. “We’re going to win in 2024 by inspiring the American people, not by scaring them.”

Prominent New Hampshire Democrats, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster, support Biden, actively promoting a write-in campaign for the primary.

Nationally, both candidates have been largely overlooked by the six giant companies–AT&T, Comcast, Disney, News Corp, ViacomCBS, and Fox Corporation– that control around 90% of the US media landscape.

An early January poll by Emerson College, even with Biden not on the ballot, placed him in the lead with 69%, while Phillips polled at 5%, and Williamson at 3%.

The audience at the Manchester debate, largely composed of high school and college students, demonstrated interest and excitement, offering a potential avenue for these candidates to connect with voters.

Preventing Democratic candidates from challenging Biden virtually guarantees Trump’s reelection, if he can compete in the general election.

Biden’s confirmed unpopularity stems from factors such as dissatisfaction with policy performance, including economic challenges, foreign policy concerns, and the Democrats’ struggles to pass major legislation.

Poor perceptions of Biden’s leadership, age, health, and effectiveness, along with political polarization and shifting demographics, contribute to his declining support.

Despite these weaknesses, and polls that consistently indicate that he may lose to Trump or any other Republican nominee, some states like Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee are not allowing Democrats to contest Biden for the 2024 nomination, and the Democratic National Committee is not seating delegates from New Hampshire.

The democratic primary debate was hosted by New England College, a liberal arts nonprofit school, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, N.H. It was moderated by Josh McElveen, a former WMUR Political Director and founder of the communications firm McElveen Strategies.

As the candidates navigate an uncertain political landscape, the question looms whether they can defy the odds and make a meaningful impact on the 2024 Democratic primary.

