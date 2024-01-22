Virginia couple convicted of slavery

Following a two-week trial, a federal jury in the Eastern District of Virginia convicted a Richmond-area couple of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, harboring for financial gain and document servitude in connection with their operation of a gas station and convenience store in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

The evidence presented at trial demonstrated that, between March 2018 and May 2021, Harmanpreet Singh, 30, and Kulbir Kaur, 43, forced the victim, Singh’s cousin, to provide labor and services at Singh’s store, including working as the cashier, preparing food, cleaning and managing store records.

Singh and Kaur used various coercive means, including confiscating the victim’s immigration documents and subjecting the victim to physical abuse, threats of force and other serious harm and, at times, degrading living conditions to compel him to work extensive hours for minimal pay.

“The defendants exploited the victim’s trust and his desire to attend school in the United States, and then inflicted physical and mental abuse against him, all so they could keep him working for their profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Human trafficking is a disgraceful and unacceptable crime, and this verdict should send the very clear message that the Justice Department will investigate and vigorously prosecute these cases to hold human traffickers accountable and bring justice to their victims.”

“These defendants engaged in an egregious bait-and-switch, luring the victim with false promises of an education in the United States and instead subjecting him to grueling hours, degrading living conditions and a litany of mental and physical abuse,” said Jessica D. Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Forced labor and human trafficking are abhorrent crimes that have no place in our society, and I am grateful to our team of prosecutors, agents and support staff for ensuring that justice was done in this case.”

“Today’s convictions demonstrate the FBI’s commitment to seeking justice for victims of human trafficking and should also serve as a reminder to those who seek to engage in this illegal activity,” said Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI Richmond Field Office. “We will continue working with our local, state and federal partners to aggressively identify, investigate and bring those responsible to justice.”

In 2018, the defendants enticed the victim, then a minor, to travel to the United States with false promises of helping enroll him in school. After arriving in the United States, the defendants took his immigration documents and immediately put him to work.

They also left the victim at the store to sleep in a back office for days at a time on multiple occasions, limited his access to food, refused to provide medical care or education, used surveillance equipment to monitor the victim both at the store and in their home, refused his requests to return to India and made him overstay his visa.

The evidence further showed that Singh pulled the victim’s hair, slapped and kicked him when he requested his immigration documents back and tried to leave, and on three different occasions threatened the victim with a revolver for trying to take a day off and for trying to leave.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 8. Singh and Kaur face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory restitution for the forced labor charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Richmond Field Office investigated the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.

