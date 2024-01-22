Americans should not fall for Trump’s lies or those of his critics when truth exists

Donald Trump is said to have a stranglehold on the GOP, but in Iowa, it became evident he does not as 49% of Republicans who took part in the presidential caucuses chose someone other than the disgraced former president.

Polls show that Trump remains well ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, although the two flailing candidates have significantly narrowed the former president’s lead in recent weeks

Asked about the implications of Trump’s Iowa victory, President Joe Biden said it came with “the lowest number of votes anybody who’s won got” noting that he barely exceeded the 51,666 ballots won by Ted Cruz in 2016, 45,429

Jordan Peterson, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, who has sparked controversy over his views on women, masculinity, and gender identity by refusing to use people’s preferred pronouns, probably deserves to be labeled an asshole but his case has raised issues about freedom of expression. The College of Psychologists of Ontario has ordered Peterson — who gained international fame for his bestselling self-help books and lectures — to undergo a media training program, saying some of his tweets may be “degrading” the profession

