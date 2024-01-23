Private money in politics is legalized bribery and a threat to democracy

In response to reports that the 2022 elections were the most expensive in history with expenditures exceeding $16.4 billion, Lisa McCormick warned that the very essence of American democracy is at risk unless decisive action is taken to eliminate private money from politics.

McCormick asserts that the overwhelming influx of money into state and federal elections poses a grave threat to the democratic principles upon which the nation was founded.

“America must outlaw bribery,” said McCormick. “Voters must rise up to the responsibility of citizenship by taking the ‘for sale’ sign off our government.”

The 2022 election cycle witnessed an unprecedented level of spending, with candidates and political action committees pouring vast sums of money into campaigns at both state and federal levels.

McCormick argues that this surge in spending undermines the fundamental principles of a government that is supposed to be representative of the people and she has a record of putting her money where her mouth is.

In 2018, McCormick waged a campaign spending less than $5000 against US Senator Bob Menendez but she took four of ten votes cast in the Democratic primary away from the incumbent.

“Private money in politics distorts the democratic process, allowing the interests of a wealthy few to overshadow the needs and desires of the majority,” McCormick said. “Unchecked, this trend will inevitably erode the foundation of our democracy and replace it with a system where the highest bidder has the most influence.”

McCormick calls on citizens and policymakers alike to recognize the urgency of the situation and take bold action to remove private money from the political equation.

She emphasizes the need for comprehensive campaign finance reform and increased transparency to restore the public’s trust in the democratic process.

“We cannot allow the influence of money to drown out the voices of the people. It is time for our democracy to be reclaimed by its rightful owners – the citizens of the United States,” McCormick urged.

McCormick’s campaign aims to elevate this issue in the public discourse and mobilize support for legislative measures that address the corrosive impact of money in politics.

As the nation grapples with the looming 2024 elections, McCormick advocates for a renewed commitment to the democratic ideals that form the bedrock of American society.

“Americans are not obligated to vote for the candidate who spends the most money and it would be wise to vote against anyone whose financial means make it impossible for them to represent you,” said McCormick.

