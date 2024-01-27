Natural Law Party member charged with possessing four pipe bombs

A Burlington County man, Jeremy Giliberti, 52, has been charged with possessing four destructive devices following a motor vehicle stop conducted by the Hamilton Township Police Division on July 26, 2023.

Giliberti appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert in Trenton federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and statements made in court, police officers discovered a duffle bag on the front passenger-side floorboard of Giliberti’s vehicle during a search.

The bag contained four pipe bombs, two encased in 5-inch steel pipes and two in cardboard tubing wrapped in duct tape. All four devices were loaded with numerous metal pellets, an explosive mixture, and a pyrotechnic fuse.

The possession of a destructive device charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Authorities have not disclosed any potential motive for Giliberti’s possession of these destructive devices but Giliberti is registered to vote in Burlington County and affiliated with the Natural Law Party (NLP).

The NLP, founded in 1992 on the principles of Transcendental Meditation, the laws of nature, and their application to all levels of government, has been known for its unique approach to politics.

On his LinkedIn profile, Giliberti said, “I am here to restore Honor to the American Government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...