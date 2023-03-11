Hudson County Democratic political establishment backs Fascist ex-cop

Donna M Guy, 63, is listed registered to vote in Monmouth County, at 7 Winthrop Place in Hazlet, and she is affiliated with the U.S. Constitution Party, a right-wing political movement that promotes an ultra-conservative religious interpretation of the United States Constitution.

The party platform is based on originalist principles adherents believe are set forth in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Bible. These are the same ultra-conservative religious views that radical Supreme Court justices are using to transform America into a puritanical tyranny where abortion, birth control and homosexual conduct are outlawed.

Donna’s husband is the Democratic political establishment’s candidate for Hudson County Executive, Craig Guy.

Craig J Guy, 65, is registered to vote at a Jersey City apartment in 255 Warren Street, where a 1,394 sq ft 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment rents out for $5,825 per month

The Gotham stands out as one of the top luxury buildings in the heart of historic Jersey City, surrounded by shopping, cafes, and restaurants. Its exquisite architecture cuts a unique outline on the Jersey City skyline and its views of the Manhattan skyline are breathtaking. Manhattan is just minutes away by PATH or by Ferry.

Craig Guy is a top aide to the current Hudson County Executive, Tom DeGise, who is retiring from the job after his daughter —until recently the Democratic county political boss—is the subject of calls for her resignation from the Jersey City council because she nearly killed a bicyclist without tapping the brakes of her SUV.

The incident was caught on camera and reports followed about Amy DeGise’s unregistered vehicle, unpaid parking tickets, and residence in a low-income apartment building despite her hefty combined $200,000 salaries from multiple taxpayer-funded jobs.

Such facts are not uncommon in the cesspool of New Jersey politics, but the collectively catatonic electorate is not expected to rise up in rebellion by backing progressive Eleana Little in the June Democratic primary.

Little believes that county government should be working for the people, not just for politicians and their privileged allies, but people struggling with rising rents, flood waters, unsafe streets, and an overall affordability crisis are paying scant attention to the campaign.

Guy’s Hudson County Executive campaign launch was attended by Governor Phil Murphy and other politicians, but the power players were met by protestors calling for the resignation of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who nearly killed a bicyclist in a hit and run collision that was caught on video.

Amy DeGise is the daughter of current Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, who will be 72 years old on Election Day and announced plans to retire rather than seek re-election five years after Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, and others conspired to oust him.

Guy is Chief of Staff to Tom DeGise, who initially won the job in a special 2002 election to fill the remainder of the term of former County Executive Robert Janiszewski, who resigned in 2001 after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

The machine candidate is being challenged by Eleana Little, a community organizer and environmental engineer, who is a former vice president of the Progressive Democrats of Hudson County, as well as the former president of the Harsimus Cove Association.

His wife’s affiliation with the ultra-conservative extremist group that condemns some MAGA Republicans for being too moderate’ speaks volumes about the establishment candidate’s personal views, but Craig Guy is largely silent on issues.

All nine Hudson County Commissioner seats are up for re-election in 2023, and victory in the June 6 Democratic primary election is tantamount to election in November.

Hudson County Progressives are holding a fundraiser to support their slate today, March 11, at 7p.m. at the Brightside Tavern hosted by Hector Oseguera, Kevin Bing, Danielle Freire, Charlie Metzger.

